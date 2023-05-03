FC Barcelona News: 3 May 2023; Barcelona on brink of title, Alemany set to leave

FC Barcelona one win away from La Liga title | FC Barcelona

Tuesday’s La Liga results mean that Barcelona are now just one win away from the title. Xavi’s side beat Osasuna 1-0 at Camp Nou, while Real Madrid lost at Real Sociedad.

Barça coach Xavi admits LaLiga title is “almost there, this is a giant step” | Sport

Xavi admitted that Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Osasuna was a “giant step” towards the title after seeing his side extend their lead at the top to 14 points.

Mateu Alemany to leave Barcelona | FC Barcelona

Barcelona have confirmed that sporting director Mateu Alemany will leave the club at the end of the season to begin a new project.

Exclusive: Barcelona hold first renewal meeting with Dembélé’s agent | Sport

Barcelona have held a first meeting with Ousmane Dembele’s agent to discuss a contract renewal. The Frenchman’s current deal runs until 2024.

Mateu Alemany ‘set to become director of football at Aston Villa’ | MailOnline

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany is expected to head to Aston Villa at the end of the season after leaving the Camp Nou.

Barcelona interested in signing Veltman | Football Oranje

Barcelona are interested in signing Joel Veltman from Brighton at the end of the season. The defender is out of contract and yet to agree a new deal with the Seagulls.