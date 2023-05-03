Should Barcelona sell Raphinha for €80 million?

Raphinha only joined Barcelona last summer but his future has been the subject of speculation all season long.

The latest rumor comes from Gerard Romero who claims Newcastle United have made a verbal offer of €80 million for the Brazilian.

Barcelona reportedly even included the offer in their recent feasibility plan for La Liga which suggests it is something they are considering.

The club shelled out around €60m to bring in Raphinha from Leeds and have seen the forward score 10 goals and net 11 assists in 44 appearances for the club.

Raphinha has been inconsistent in his first season at the Camp Nou, but his statistics stand up pretty well to scrutiny.

Yet Barca need to make big sales to ease their financial problems which means large offers for any players will surely be considered.

The Catalans also have plenty of wide options with Ousmane Dembele, Ferran and Ansu Fati in the squad, another reason perhaps why Raphinha could be sacrificed.

So, let us know what you think. Should Barcelona sell Raphinha for €80m or would they be better off keeping hold of the Brazilian?

