PSG accused of changing training schedule when Lionel Messi was mid-flight

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain are set to suspend Lionel Messi for taking an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to be training.

However, another story has emerged to explain the situation. According to some sources, such as Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Messi had two free days after the match on Sunday, but PSG decided to change when training would happen when the Argentine was already on a flight.

Thus, it was too late and impractical for the player to return for the training session as the schedule was changed when he was already on his way to Saudi Arabia.

There seems to be some independent evidence of this as well, namely a press release dated May 1st that showed no training sessions on Monday or Tuesday. The schedule corresponds to the club’s media department, and is not the club’s internal schedule meant for players to use. However, the fact that it lines up with the version of events that says there was originally no training session set up on Monday is curious.

Another subtle clue was the timing of PSG’s tweet announcing the week’s schedule. For previous weeks going back months, the club’s official account tweeted it out on Mondays - outlining what days during the week the players would train. However, this week, it was curiously tweeted out on Tuesday, saying after the fact that there was a training schedule on Monday.

Why would PSG do this? One theory says the club is aware that Messi does not want to renew his contract with the Parisians and prefers to join FC Barcelona. Thus, this was a way to embarrass him publicly as revenge. Of course, this is all in the realm of rumor.