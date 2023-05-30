Sergio Busquets opens up on his future and says he has ‘3 or 4 offers’ already

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has opened on his future after playing for his club for the last time on Sunday against Real Mallorca.

The midfielder will depart at the end of the season but is not expected to play in the team’s final game of the campaign at Celta Vigo next weekend.

Busquets says he’s already received plenty of offers but hasn’t quite made up his mind where he’ll play next season yet.

“I will make a decision in two or three weeks. I have to move my children and the family and I have three or four proposals. Let’s see what I end up doing,” he said. “I will not compete against Barça. I will play outside of Europe. It is not necessary to play against Barca. Besides, I don’t know if I could fight against Barca for an important title.”

Busquets also joked that Barca have been telling him to ‘do an Alemany’ - a reference to Mateu Alemany who decided to leave before swiftly realising it was a bad idea.

“They told me to do a ‘Mateu Alemany’, but no… I am a person of my word. I have felt supported since I communicated my decision and, even the president, told me that I should decide, that I deserved it and had earned it,” he added. Source | Catalunya Radio

The captain also admitted he’d love to play with Lionel Messi again but denied his future will be linked to the GOAT’s. Messi’s future remains uncertain, although Xavi has made it clear the doors are “wide open” at Barcelona for Messi to return.