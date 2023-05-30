Ter Stegen says ‘it’s crazy’ to reach 26 clean sheets after matching La Liga record

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has shared his thoughts after matching La Liga’s record for the most clean sheets in a season with another shut-out against Real Mallorca on Sunday.

The Germany international now has 26 for the season, equalling the record previously held by Deportivo goalkeeper Paco Liaño in the 1993-94 season.

Ter Stegen is obviously incredibly proud to hit the landmark but is also hoping he can go one better in Barca’s final game of the season next time out.

“It is obvious that, if we look at the numbers, the season is extraordinary and historic,” he said. “I have felt very good throughout the season, but I am also happy for my team-mates. “Achieving these numbers makes me very proud to play for a club like Barça. “It is crazy to reach 26 clean sheets. Having achieved it makes me very happy, it was very difficult to achieve it. “The last games we suffered a lot in defense, but in the end the prize has arrived. Now, the goal is to overcome it. Once you are there, you have to attack it. It is not my mission, but the whole team’s. I have to admit that now I am calmer, reaching these heights and not equaling the record would have been very hard.”

The goalkeeper can now own the record outright if he keeps a clean sheet against Celta in Barca’s final game of the season. Yet Celta head into the match still fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and still not safe from relegation.