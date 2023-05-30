Liga clean sheet record matched! - FC Barcelona

Against Mallorca, Ter Stegen was unbeaten for the 26th time this season, equalling the feat of Paco Liaño (Deportivo) back in 1993/94

Sergio Busquets: They tell me to do an Alemany but I won't - SPORT

Sergio Busquets gave an interview to Catalunya Ràdio's Tot Costa programme on Monday and confirmed that, after announcing that he will leave FC Barcelona, there is no turning back despite the fact that teammates, friends and fans have asked him to reconsider his decision.

Xavi: Joan Laporta knows I have no doubts about Leo Messi - SPORT

The Barca coach said he is ready for the Argentine to come back to Camp Nou

How Xavi imagines his Barcelona with Leo Messi - SPORT

Xavi Hernandez is the person who has been pushing hardest since he returned to Barça for Leo Messi to come back to the Blaugrana club. The coach extolls the benefits of having the Argentine in his team. During his interview with SPORT, Xavi did not dodge the footballing questions regarding the PSG player.

Ndiaye says sorry for horror challenge which injured Barça's Balde - SPORT

The only negative note from the last game at Spotify Camp Nou, in which Barcelona beat Mallorca 3-0, was the injury to Alejandro Balde. The Blaugrana full-back will be out for six to seven weeks and will miss this summer's Nations League Final Four with Spain as a result.

Coach Xavi set to sign Barcelona contract extension until 2026 - SPORT

Negotiations for the renewal of FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández have accelerated in recent weeks and everything indicates that a definitive agreement is about to be reached. In fact, the positions between both parties are very close and there are only a few last details to be resolved before making the news official.

Barca Atletic could reach Segunda A without having to play a final - SPORT

Barça Atlètic play for for promotion to Segunda A against none other than Real Madrid Castilla after securing qualification against Logroñés. If they win the mini-Clasico and reach the final, they could have an ace up their sleeve depending on what happens in the last game of La Liga 2022-23 season next weekend between Barça and Celta Vigo in Balaídos.

Decision taken: Raphinha will not leave Barcelona in transfer window - SPORT

Raphinha has no plans to leave Barça. At the moment, his only objective is to consolidate his place in Xavi Hernandez's team and improve his performances next season.