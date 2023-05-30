Sergio Busquets says he’d like to manage Barcelona in the future

Sergio Busquets says he would like to return to Barcelona as manager at some point in the future after he’s hung up his boots.

The midfielder is set to leave Barcelona after his contract expires and has already revealed he has offers from other clubs.

Busquets plans to continue playing for a while but then admits he wants to get into management.

“First I will finish my sports career. Then I’ll get my coaching card. And of course I would like to try to manager here,” he said. “I say try because although I think I have the necessary knowledge and skills for it, then you have to know how to transmit them. “I know that this is not easy because you are in charge of 25 footballers with their character, their problems and their way of seeing life. And your role is to help them in everything.” Source | La Vanguardia

Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola has already tipped Busquets to go on and become a coach, saying the midfielder will become “an exceptional manager” in the future.