Busquets says Rodri is his best replacement at Barcelona

Well of all the ideal candidates to be Barcelona’s next Sergio Busquets for the next decade, Rodri is up there as the ideal candidate. That’s at least according to Busquets himself.

The Spaniard just played his last match for Barcelona in an emotional affair that also saw Jordi Alba play his final minutes. Sergio was one of the staples of Barcelona for the last decade and a half. His leadership and consistency were at the forefront of what the club desired to be, and it resulted in many trophies.

The next decade and a half at the defensive midfield position likely won’t be as stable, and that hasn't stopped Busquets from giving his thoughts on who would be the best option to come into the team now his time is up.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about players, about Rodri, about Zubimendi,” he said. “They are very good players and perhaps the ones that most match the DNA and the style that is wanted here but they are in another team, they belong to another club.” Busquets | Source

