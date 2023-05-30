Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona could be in danger as Premier League clubs join the race

Multiple reports have said that Lionel Messi wants to make a decision regarding his future soon, which strongly reduces the chances the Argentine star will make his fairytale return to FC Barcelona.

At the moment, the Catalan club has not sent Messi a formal offer because they have not gotten a reply from La Liga on their so-called “viability plan.” The plan basically outlines Barcelona’s proposed moves to comply with Financial Fair Play controls and simultaneously sign the FIFA World Cup winner.

Even once the proposal is ratified, Barcelona has to execute the moves they have outlined.

For his part, Messi seems to be losing patience with a board that in his mind, has already broken their promises regarding a contract before. That was when club president Joan Laporta assured him that he’d be able to sign for Barcelona after letting his contract run out, only to tell him at the last moment that he could not afford it. This precipitated his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s chapter at PSG is closed, which leaves his next destination up in the air. The only concrete offer he has on the table is from Saudi Arabia. They are said to be offering him 1.2 billion euro over 2 years to join Al-Hilal - a truly absurd sum.

There is interest from MLS’s Inter Miami, although no formal offer yet. And interestingly, several Premier League clubs have been said to have contacted Messi over the past few days.

Messi reportedly wants to make a decision by next week, but with Barcelona still awaiting approval of their plan from La Liga, they could be out of the race.