Xavi says Manchester City stopped Cancelo joining Barcelona in January

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has claimed the club had agreed a January loan move for Joao Cancelo but the deal fell through after Manchester City vetoed the transfer.

Cancelo ended up moving to Bayern Munch in the winter, but Xavi says he was wanted at the Camp Nou before he headed to Germany.

“We wanted Cancelo. They offered him to us and we gave the OK,” he told TV3.

“In the end they tell us that Manchester City do not want him to come to Barça. That is true.”

Barcelona were linked with a move for Cancelo and speculation continues they could try again to land the Portugal international in the summer.

Bayern are not expected to activate the purchase option in his contract, and Barca are still short of options at right-back.

Cancelo is one of several right-backs who have been targeted by Barca, and a loan option may suit the club given their financial issues.