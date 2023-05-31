New photos of Barcelona’s white away kit for 2023-24 emerge

We’re heading towards the end of the season which means we are in prime kit leak time, with the latest updates concerning Barca’s new away kit.

It’s already been reported that Barca will wear white away from home next season, and here is the latest update on what the new kit will look like.

Barcelona wearing white is obviously a tad controversial, but the team have worn the color before, notably in the 1970s when a certain Johan Cruyff was playing.

In a nod to that era, the new kit also seems to have a vintage Barcelona badge.

Official FC Barcelona Away Kit 2023/24 [Vapor Version] In Short Sleeve. Final Design! pic.twitter.com/XychCbm3Af — fcbarcelonacollection.com (@memorabilia1899) May 30, 2023

More images of Barcelona’s home kit have also leaked recently. It’s thought the new home shirt will be released officially in early June but fans may have to wait a little longer for the away kit.

