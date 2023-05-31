WATCH: Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal scores another golazo for Spain’s Under-17s

Lamine Yamal has scored yet another outstanding goal as he continues to catch the eye with Spain at the Under-17s European Championships.

The Barcelona starlet has already impressed with goals against Serbia and Ireland and was at it again on Tuesday night with another stunner.

This time France were Yamal’s victims, with the Barcelona starlet firing a brilliant strike across goal and into the top corner to open the scoring in the semi-final clash.

Check it out below:

GOLAZOOOOO! Lamine Yamal who else. Wow pic.twitter.com/lPreFtKKGk — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) May 30, 2023

Unfortunately for Spain, Yamal’s goal was about as good as it got. France hit back and scored three late goals to secure a 3-1 win and a place in the final against Germany.

As for Yamal, he’ll return to Barcelona with his reputation enhanced. The teenager has already made his first-team debut this season and is expected to be part of the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

If he continues on his current trajectory, then we may well get to see plenty more of him in the first team next season.