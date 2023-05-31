Kounde clears up doubt surrounding his future: "I will stay at Barcelona" - SPORT

Jules Koundé is more determined than ever to succeed at Barcelona, as he told BeIN sports, with the Frenchman declaring on Tuesday: "My future is at Barcelona, of course."

Barcelona pressing Lionel Messi to return this summer when PSG deal ends - SPORT

Lionel Andrés Messi's name continues to echo in every nook and cranny of Spotify Camp Nou, in the offices of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, in the streets of Barcelona and in the homes of almost all Barcelona fans, who hope for an early and favourable outcome regarding the return of the forward.

Next Tuesday key day for Messi's return as Barça wait for LaLiga response - SPORT

FC Barcelona need time before Leo Messi decides his future. According to what SPORT have been able to find out, the Catalan giants are asking the PSG forward to freeze his agenda until next Tuesday, when Barça could have the green light for their Viability Plan from LaLiga.

García Pimienta on Nico Gonzalez: "He is the ideal pivot for Barça" - SPORT

Following the departure of Sergio Busquets, Barcelona are already looking for a replacement to fill the midfield position. Nico González is one of the possible candidates to take the job. Given this possibility, García Pimienta has described the pivot as the "ideal person" for the role.

Ferran Torres will ask Xavi to give him another chance at Barcelona - SPORT

Xavi has been full of praise for Ferran Torres since he arrived at Camp Nou. The coach said that "he is spectacular, a world class player" and that "he always works hard and never lets his guard down," among other compliments.

Pavard tells Bayern that he wants to leave with Barça move on the cards - SPORT

Benjamin Pavard could be Barça's next right-back. According to Sky Germany, the French international has asked to leave Bayern Munich this summer, rejecting the option of renewing his contract, which expires in 2024.

Jordi Alba's exit means a new role at Barcelona for Marcos Alonso - SPORT

The departure of Alba, together with the more than likely arrival of Iñigo Martínez to reinforce the left centre-back position, will lead to a change in the role of Marcos Alonso (32 years old).