Xavi: Now it depends 99% on Messi

Xavi has given another interview where he’s talked about Lionel Messi and feels it’s all up to the GOAT whether he returns to Barcelona or not.

The Barcelona boss has previously said the doors are wide open for Messi to come home, after his PSG contract expires, although finances are clearly still an issue too.

Xavi has now offered another update and reckons that if Messi wants to come home the club should be able to get a deal over the line.

“The decision depends 99% on Leo Messi,” he told TV3.

“For me there is no doubt about football, I think it is more the doubt that he may have.”

Barcelona are still thought to be waiting on La Liga to find out exactly what moves they can make in the summer transfer window.

Messi is thought to be keen to have his future decided pretty quickly. He plays his final PSG game at the weekend and will then switch his thoughts to next season.