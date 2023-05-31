Barcelona make Messi signing a top priority - report

Barcelona are reportedly making the signing of Lionel Messi a priority this summer over new players. The trajectory of the club’s summer is going to depend greatly on whether or not Messi decides to come home or not.

The amount of salary space they’re going to have to dedicate to him if he chooses to come will severely limit what other players they can sign. La Liga reportedly verbally approved Barca’s plan to bring him back and that gives Barca some leeway to start negotiations with Messi’s camp.

I think I can speak for most Barca fans when I say we’d love to see Messi back at Barcelona. What I don’t want to see is this saga dragged on deep into summer and Barca held captive by him and unable to pursue other players they may need if he chooses to head for the Middle East.