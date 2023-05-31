Lionel Messi gives Barcelona 10 days to confirm his return - report

Lionel Messi has reportedly given FC Barcelona a deadline to confirm that they will be able to bring him back to the Camp Nou: 10 days.

This does not necessarily mean that he would be putting pen to paper in 10 days, but it does suggest he wants Barcelona to move much more quickly in confirming that his return will be viable under Financial Fair Play rules.

Barcelona have submitted a so-called “viability plan” to La Liga to map out their moves for the upcoming season. La Liga wanted the club to lower expenditures by 200 million, and with the exits of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué, and Jordi Alba, it is said they have saved 100 million already.

However, because the Camp Nou is being renovated, income will shrink by 50 million whilst playing in Montjuïc.

It’s understood that Barcelona expects La Liga to approve the plan by next week. Then, Barcelona would have to actually execute the various sales and signings they are planning in order to fulfill the plan. The approval of the plan has been delayed past previous expectations, however.

Barça are keen on first registering new contract renewals for current players, but after that, the priority is said to be signing the Argentine superstar.

They want Messi to demonstrate patience as the club works its hardest to deliver the offer. However, the way Messi left the club - with the current board promising him that he would be able to sign, then not being able to - has made him wary of believing promises.

Another request from Messi’s camp is a reunion with the iconic #10, currently worn by Ansu Fati. While Fati could switch to another number and free up the #10 for Messi, there is a rumor that instead, the young winger will be sold. Because he is an academy player, his sale would be registered as pure income on the books. That would help a lot in terms of FFP.