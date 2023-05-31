Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde sends message to fans after ankle injury

Alejandro Balde has sent out a message to Barcelona fans after seeing his season ended by injury.

The teenager was forced off in the win over Real Mallorca after sustaining an ankle injury.

Barca have since confirmed Balde will be out for 6-7 weeks and the defender is relieved his injury is not more serious.

"Injuries are a bitter part of sport. Thank goodness it was less than it appeared," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all so much for your messages of love and support. Now it's time to recover well and come back stronger than before."

Balde's injury is a tough blow but at least comes after the title has been wrapped up.

The defender has enjoyed a superb breakout campaign and hopefully can kick on next season at Barcelona.