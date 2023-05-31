 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

IN PICS: Barcelona say farewell to Sergio Busquets

The club held a special ceremony at Camp Nou

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
  • The main man Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Raphinha and Balde pose for the cameras Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Say hello to Xavi and his staff Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Lewandowski, Alonso and Roberto Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Barca’s next captain?! Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • The gang Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • You’re up next Jordi Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • The Busquets family Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Jules Kounde in his latest outfit Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • A message from Messi Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Dembele and Kessie arrive together Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Gerard Pique was back to say goodbye Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • The ceremony took place on the pitch Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Carles Puyol dropped in to see off Busquets Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • A huge from the boss Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Busquets, Laporta and Xavi chat Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Alba, Robert and Ter Stegen joined in Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Put it there Busi Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Put it there Busi Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • A handshake from Frenkie Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Pique and Lewandowski enjoy a chat Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images
  • Pique also had a word with Laporta Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona gave Sergio Busquets a well-deserved send off in a special ceremony at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The whole first-team squad were in attendance, along with the coaching staff and president Joan Laporta.

Old friends Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol also arrived, while there were video messages from Luis Enrique, Cesc Fabregas, David Villa, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta among others.

Lionel Messi also sent a video message and said it was a privilege to have played with Busquets at Barcelona.

“Hi Busi. My apologies, I can’t be there. All these years you gave so much to the club,”he said.

“It was an honor to spend so many years with you, to share moments on and off the pitch. I wish you all the very best to you and your family. I love you.

Guardiola also said goodbye but is looking forward to meeting Busquets again if he heads into management once his playing days are over.

“Congratulations for your career as this club we love so much,” he said. “I know you’ll soon be a coach some time. I challenge you to be on the bench. We’ll be face to face. You’ll have no chance! Just know that I’ll take the ball away from you and that I’ll mark your midfield.”

And perhaps the most emotional moment was the message to Busquets from his Elena Galera that left the Barca captain wiping away the tears.

“He always wants to help, always wants to think about others,” she said.

“In the name of our whole family. We are really proud of you and the legacy you leave at the club of our hearts. I’m really lucky to share this path with you. You deserve everything.

“I love you. And as a cule, thanks for everything, my captain.”

Farewell, legend.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes