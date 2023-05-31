IN PICS: Barcelona say farewell to Sergio Busquets

Barcelona gave Sergio Busquets a well-deserved send off in a special ceremony at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The whole first-team squad were in attendance, along with the coaching staff and president Joan Laporta.

Old friends Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol also arrived, while there were video messages from Luis Enrique, Cesc Fabregas, David Villa, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta among others.

Lionel Messi also sent a video message and said it was a privilege to have played with Busquets at Barcelona.

“Hi Busi. My apologies, I can’t be there. All these years you gave so much to the club,”he said.

“It was an honor to spend so many years with you, to share moments on and off the pitch. I wish you all the very best to you and your family. I love you.

Leo Messi's video message to Sergio Busquets: pic.twitter.com/v5SbAX8VG6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2023

Guardiola also said goodbye but is looking forward to meeting Busquets again if he heads into management once his playing days are over.

“Congratulations for your career as this club we love so much,” he said. “I know you’ll soon be a coach some time. I challenge you to be on the bench. We’ll be face to face. You’ll have no chance! Just know that I’ll take the ball away from you and that I’ll mark your midfield.”

Pep Guardiola's special message to Sergio Busquets PLUS a BONUS challenge! pic.twitter.com/Hh7qCdTSWl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2023

And perhaps the most emotional moment was the message to Busquets from his Elena Galera that left the Barca captain wiping away the tears.

“He always wants to help, always wants to think about others,” she said.

“In the name of our whole family. We are really proud of you and the legacy you leave at the club of our hearts. I’m really lucky to share this path with you. You deserve everything.

“I love you. And as a cule, thanks for everything, my captain.”

❤️ Elena Galera's loving message to her husband, Sergio Busquets: pic.twitter.com/xVLgMAYig3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 31, 2023

Farewell, legend.