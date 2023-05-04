Chelsea may have to give Aubameyang away for free in the summer - report

Chelsea could reportedly be forced to give Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away for free this summer as they seek to trim their bloated squad.

The Blues are enduring a disastrous campaign and will need to offload a host of players at the end of the season.

Aubameyang has already been linked with a return to Barcelona, although obviously finances are an issue at the Camp Nou.

The Telegraph are reporting that Chelsea are “likely to be forced” to give away Aubameyang so they can get him off the wage bill.

Auba signed a two-year deal at Chelsea last summer in a £12 million move, but the transfer really hasn’t worked out and he’s been largely frozen out at Stamford Bridge.

The striker made a surprise start against Arsenal on Tuesday, only to be hauled off at half-time with the Blues already 3-0 down to the Gunners.

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are also said to be interested in Auba, who looks destined to leave west London at the end of the season.