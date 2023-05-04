Deco emerges as contender to replace Mateu Alemany at Barcelona

Deco has reportedly emerged as another possible option to replace Mateu Alemany as sporting director at Barcelona.

The Catalans confirmed on Tuesday that Alemany will depart at the end of the season, and it looks like he will join Aston Villa.

Antonio Cordon was the first name mentioned when it comes to possible Alemany replacements, but it seems Deco is also in the frame too.

Deco, concrete option to become new Barcelona director after Alemany choice to join #AVFC soon. #FCB



Deco, in Barça list as @RogerSaperas called — but nothing finalized yet.



Former Barça midfielder has excellent relationship with Laporta and was involved in Raphinha deal. pic.twitter.com/vnvAtnVLX2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

Diario Sport reckon that Joan Laporta would like a former player in the role which is one reason why Deco’s name has emerged. RAC1 also reckon Deco is a serious contender and even think he’s the current favorite to replace Alemany.

The former playmaker has already been working with the club for the past couple of years, operating in recruitment and keeping an eye on the top talent in Brazil and South America.

Deco also works as Raphinha’s agent but Barca would want him to step away from those roles if he is to take up the job. It’s not clear yet if Deco would be willing to do that of if he’s interested in taking on Alemany’s job.