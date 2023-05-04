FC Barcelona News: 4 May 2023; Raphinha linked with Newcastle, Lionel Messi updates

Jijantes: Newcastle United offer Barça €80 million for Raphinha | Sport

Newcastle United have been linked with a huge offer for Raphinha. The Magpies have reportedly made a verbal offer already for the Brazil international.

25th clean sheet equals Chelsea’s 2004/05 record | FC Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept a 25th clean sheet of the season against Osasuna to match Chelsea’s record under José Mourinho in the 2004/05 season.

Leo Messi said no to PSG a month ago | Mundo Deportivo

Lionel Messi turned down Paris Saint-Germain’s offer of a contract renewal a month ago due to concerns about the ‘project’ at the Parc des Princes.

Deco is a candidate to become Barça’s director of football...with conditions | Sport

Deco is a candidate to become Barcelona’s director of football but will have to drop his representation company if he is to take over the role.

Messi won’t stay at PSG next season | Marca

Lionel Messi will not stay at PSG next season. The World Cup winner has decided his time in Ligue 1 has come to an end and will look for a new club.

Deco to meet with Barcelona next week to discuss role | Football Espana

Barcelona will meet Deco next week to discuss the possibility of the former star taking over from Mateu Alemany at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi may not play for PSG again | Get French Football News

Lionel Messi may not play for PSG again. The forward is suspended for two weeks but it’s not clear if he’s willing to play in the team’s final three games of the season after his ban.