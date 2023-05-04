Bayer Leverkusen’s Fernando Carro another candidate to replace Alemany at Barcelona

Barcelona have reportedly added Bayer Leverksen chief Fernando Carro to their list of targets to replace Mateu Alemany at the Camp Nou.

Former Betis chief Antonio Cordon was the first name linked, but appears to have been ruled out, with Deco and Carro now seemingly the top contenders.

Carro has been at Leverkusen since 2018 but was born in Barcelona and is a socio.

The 58-year-old has had a varied career so far and has worked in management and journalism prior to taking up his role at Leverkusen.

Sport describe Carro as “one of the three most powerful men in German soccer” who knows all about European football and is a number cruncher.

Here’s what he said last summer when Joan Laporta was pulling levers left, right and center in a bid to bring in new players.

“In Germany, everyone has a great sense of responsibility. Nobody does crazy things, nobody spends more than they have. In addition, there’s not as strict budget control as in Spain. “Barcelona buys itself bread for today, but will starve tomorrow. It’s very risky. They put everything on the line. Barcelona is pulling “economic leverage”: what is it and how much money did it bring?” Source

Carro is certainly a far more experienced option than Deco, although it’s been reported that Joan Laporta would prefer to have a former player in the role.