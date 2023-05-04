Lamine Yamal tipped to make Barcelona Atletic debut this weekend

Barcelona fans could get another chance to see Lamine Yamal in action this weekend, with the 15-year-old being tipped to start for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic team.

The senior side don’t have game this weekend, and have been given a few days off, but Yamal was training on Thursday with Barca Atletic which suggests he could feature.

Yamal made his record-breaking first-team debut in the recent 4-0 win over Betis but didn’t get off the bench against Osasuna last time out.

However, he is being tipped to start Barca Atletic’s clash away at Eldense on Saturday by reporter Albert Roge.

Yamal hasn’t actually played for Barca Atletic yet, as he’s gone straight from the Under-19 team to the senior side, so this would be his first appearance under Marquez.

Barca Atletic are enjoying a good season under Marquez and sit in third place in the standings with just four games left to play.

Saturday’s match is a big game at the top of the table, with Eldense a place and four points above Barcelona in the table. Victory for the visitors will cut the gap to a single point.

Marquez’s side head into the game on a run of 12 games unbeaten and are pushing hard for a place in the play-offs.