Why Lamine Yamal may not play for Barcelona again this season

Barcelona fans have enjoyed a glimpse of Lamine Yamal in the first team during the current campaign but may not see the starlet again this season.

Yamal debuted at the age of 15 years, 9 months and 16 days against Real Betis and looked lively in his brief time on the Camp Nou pitch.

The teenager had been expected to stay with Xavi’s senior squad for the rest of the campaign and potentially enjoy more first-team minutes before the end of the campaign.

However, it seems that may not happen now, although he is expected to debut for Barca Atletic at the weekend against Eldense.

Yamal should then wave goodbye to the Catalans for a short while as he’s been called up to the Spain Under-17 team for European Championship duty and will be needed by the international team from May 8 to June 3.

Spain are due to play Italy, Slovenia and Serbia in the group stages of the competition and Yamal has been joined in the squad by team-mates Pau Cubarsi, Héctor Fort, Pau Prim, Juan Hernández and Marc Guiu.

Barcelona still have five league games left to play, starting next weekend against Espanyol, but could be crowned champions before kick-off if results elsewhere go their way.