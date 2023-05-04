Ansu Fati convinced he will return to top form next season for Barcelona - report

Ansu Fati reportedly has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer and is convinced he can rediscover his best form next season The Spaniard has endured a tumultuous last 18 or so months at the club with the number of injuries and setbacks he’s had.

That all got stranger this year with a relatively healthy season and not all that much playing time. Xavi hasn’t seemed all that keen on playing Fati in vital matches from the start, and instead has relied on Fati late game wherein his ability to make an impact has been lessened significantly.

Ansu Fati’s father, Bori, made it clear that Ansu will be staying at Barcelona this summer after a meeting with Barcelona brass.

“Ansu will stay at Barcelona. That’s for sure. He stays, it’s guaranteed”. Bori | Source

That means things will get complicated if Barcelona tries to sell Fati for cash this summer, the youngster wants to make a dent at his dream club. Who can blame him?