Arsenal and Aston Villa interested in Barcelona’s Ferran Torres - report

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres is reportedly desired by Aston Villa and Arsenal this summer. The Barca winger is only 23 years old and has buckets of talent, yet hasn’t really bloomed under Xavi this season.

That potential is seen in plenty of attacking instances, but there’s usually something to be desired in his attacking decisions in the final third. That could be a lack of training or just personal instincts, we don’t really know.

Torres has plenty of Premier League experience, gained from his time at Manchester City, and could potentially be tempted by a move away as he’s not a guaranteed starter under Xavi.

Both Arsenal and Villa could be keen to make a move for him and try to capitalize on some of that unrealized potential. Barcelona could also have listening ears to Torres deals this summer to try and bolster the bank account and potentially make a Lionel Messi move materialize.