‘They will regret it’ - Mascherano blasts PSG over Messi treatment

Javier Mascherano has blasted Paris Saint-Germain for their treatment of Lionel Messi who looks certain to leave the club this summer.

Messi has been suspended for two weeks for an authorised trip to Saudi Arabia, while fans have whistled him this season and insulted him in angry protests outside the club’s HQ.

A return to Barcelona has been mooted and Mascherano says PSG will come to regret the way they’ve treated the GOAT.

“It’s a pity for not realizing they were lucky to have him on their team. I think that 10 years ago, no Paris fan imagined that they could possibly have the best player in history on their team. And instead of enjoying it, they spent these two years criticizing him,” he said. “In 10 years they will regret it. Any team in the world would give anything to have him for five minutes. Neither party deserved this ending. If there is something that cannot be criticized [about Leo] it’s his professionalism: it’s hard to find someone with his professionalism even though he’s possibly the best player in history. “It’s impossible to criticize him. Let him go where he’s happy and with his family. If it’s here, great: see him every weekend it would be a great goal. Otherwise we will continue watching him on TV as we have been doing for almost 20 years.” Source | Ole

Speculation about Messi potentially returning to Barcelona continues. The latest update from RMC Sport claims Messi is ready to accept a third of his salary to make the move to the Camp Nou.