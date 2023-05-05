Podcast: Xavi and Barcelona nearing La Liga glory, wondering if Messi is gone for good, and a Champions League semi-final Preview

Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat about the Barcelona results from the past week which means they're nearly at the La Liga title. Given that, was this year a success for Xavi? Yes, we have a La Liga title basically wrapped up, but all knockout competitions ended in disappointment. What does this mean for Xavi heading into next season?

Plus, with Lionel Messi being suspended by PSG, does this mean his coming to Barcelona is a done deal? Or is Saudi Arabia the final destination? Also, we take a look at the Champions League semifinal matchups.

