Tebas expecting Barcelona to make some big sales this summer

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been talking about Barcelona once again and is confident the club will make some big sales this summer.

The Catalans are under a bit of pressure to offload some players and cut the wage bill ahead of the new campaign.

Tebas thinks Barcelona will be able to sell players for big fees but still isn’t sure about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning.

Here’s what he’s had to say:

“Barcelona are going to sell players for good amounts. Their plan is going that way,” he said. “The best players stay in Spain and they say that Leo wants to return to Spain, and it will have to be for less money than at PSG. “They have their strategy to sign more players. I don’t know if it’s the right thing to do, but if they’ve managed to have that revenue, they’ll been able to spend more on players. “We discussed the consequences of the documentation received with the club. Until they see their plan is done, they will continue to exceed it. Here we don’t look at whether they bring him in for Messi or Mbappé. We tell them that they have so much money to sign.” Source | AS

Several Barcelona players have already been linked with exits this summer, including Ansu Fati, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, and Ferran Torres.