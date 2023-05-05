Jorge Mendes comes up with new offer to Barcelona for Ansu Fati - report

Jorge Mendes met with Barcelona recently to discuss Ansu Fati’s future at the club and reportedly came up with a new plan.

The agent has already promised Barcelona he will come up with a 70 million euro bid for Fati this summer but has another plan up his sleeve first.

Relevo are reporting that Mendes is offering Barca the chance to swap Fati for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, plus a fee of around £26.2m ($33m).

Neves has long been linked with a move to Barcelona and has even said it would be a dream to play at the Camp Nou.

However, it’s though that Xavi isn’t too keen on signing the Portugal international which could be a problem when it comes to Mendes’ latest brainwave.

Fati also doesn’t seem at all keen to leave, and his father said this week after talks with Mendes that his son will stay at Barcelona.