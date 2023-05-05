Xavi makes decision on Pablo Torre’s Barcelona future - report

Barcelona coach Xavi has reportedly made a decision on Pablo Torre’s future and will insist the youngster goes out on loan next season.

Torre has spent his debut campaign largely on the bench and is yet to start a game in La Liga for the Catalan giants.

Xavi has decided the situation can’t continue next season and wants the youngster to go out on loan, preferably to Villarreal, according to Diario AS.

Quique Setien is also pretty keen on coaching the midfielder and there’s already been contact between the two clubs about a move.

Torre has been linked with a loan move previously, but it seems the youngster wasn’t too keen on moving on and was determined to prove himself at Barca.

Yet a frustrating campaign spent largely on the sidelines may mean he changes his mind before the start of the new La Liga campaign.