Three exciting challenges other than the Liga title - FC Barcelona

Barça are the champions elect of La Liga. Barring an almost impossible series of events, the trophy will be heading its way to Catalonia, possibly as soon as the next match on May 14, or even before.

35 years since Johan Cruyff became FC Barcelona manager - FC Barcelona

On 4 May 1988, Johan Cruyff was hired as the new coach of FC Barcelona, replacing Luis Aragonés. This was all part of a move by Josep Lluís Núñez to stay on as president after ten lively years in the position, including the infamous 'Hesperia Mutiny' when the players themselves rose in rebellion.

Barca thinking about Vitor Baia as sporting director replacement - SPORT

Barça is studying different profiles to replace Mateu Alemany as the club's sporting director. One of the names on the table for his sporting profile is Deco, but there are others who are also highly valued by the board of directors.

Wolves offer 30m plus Ruben Neves for Ansu Fati - SPORT

Ansu Fati's exit operation is underway. And more advanced than you might think. The player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has already formalised an offer for the player in a deal with Wolverhampton, Relevo claim.

Aston Villa target the out-of-favour Barcelona forward Ferran Torres - SPORT

Ferran Torres's future is still up in the air. While he continues to struggle for regular minutes at Barcelona, he remains a possible reinforcement for several other teams for next summer. The latest to join the queue, according to 'Talksport', is Aston Villa.

Barcelona set to 'lose' attacking talent Lamine Yamal from May 8 - SPORT

Lamine Yamal may not play any more minutes with the FC Barcelona's first team this season. The Spanish Football Federation has included the young star in the Spain sqd for the U-17 European Championship to be held in Hungary from 17 May to 2 June 2023.

The work Mateu Alemany must do at Barça before leaving for Villa - SPORT

FC Barcelona announced this week amicable departure of director of football Mateu Alemany at the end of the season, but in the same statement it was made clear that he was committed to continuing until all the operations planned for this summer, which he has been working on for some time, are completed.

'Danger' with Dembélé's €50m clause but Xavi relationship is key - SPORT

Dembélé's agent Moussa Sissoko met with Barça's director of football Mateu Alemany (before the whole issue of his departure after 30 June 'exploded') and, although there was no formal offer or agreement in principle, Barça did convey to him their interest in extending the winger's contract.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro an option to replace Alemany at Barça - SPORT

One of the names on the table to replace Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff, if the latter does not continue, comes from German football and is a socio at Barcelona.