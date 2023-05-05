Mateu Alemany already thinking about which Barcelona players he’d like at Villa - report

Barcelona have already announced that Mateu Alemany is set to leave the club, and the sporting director is expected to turn up at Aston Villa.

Villa are enjoying life under Unai Emery and are expected to try and strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window.

Alemany is reportedly already thinking about Barcelona players who could play for Villa and has one man in particular he’d like to bring in.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Andreas Christensen would be the one signing from Barcelona that Alemany would like to make.

Christensen arrived in the summer on a free transfer from Chelsea and has been very impressive at the Camp Nou so far.

Alemany “considers him one of the best deals, if not the best” during his time at Barcelona after seeing him shine alongside Ronald Araujo in central defence.

Christensen knows all about the Premier League from his time at Chelsea but made it clear at his unveiling how he how been dreaming of playing for Barca since he was a child.