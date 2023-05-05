Barcelona told to sign Vitor Roque as he’s ‘better than Endrick’

When a player’s agent speaks out, you always have to take it with a grain of salt. This case is no different, Vitor Roque’s agent André Cury clearly likes his client’s skills. So much in fact, that he think’s he’s better than another youngster, and a prospective large club linked with him won’t regret signing him!

“For me, he is better than Endrick, I recommend he goes there,” he said. “Vitor Roque is a great player. If Barça sign him, they will have got it 100% right. He will be very important there in the future, he will grow a lot and his value will be multiplied by five.! Cury | Source

All jokes aside, Roque is a dynamic young player that if put in the correct environment, could end up being world-class. Let’s hope Barcelona is that correct environment and they’re able to foster and grow Roque to his best potential.