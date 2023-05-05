Doubts grow over Jordi Cruyff’s future at Barcelona - report

The shakeups at the Barcelona upper levels are reportedly not done. The scuttlebutt out of Spain is that Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff is ‘more out than in’ at Barcelona.

This comes on the back of Director of Football Mateu Alemany being gone earlier this week. The rapid changes in upper footballing management at Barcelona will leave gaps, and gaps at this point in the year are strange to recover from.

There’s no doubt Barca are in the midst of high-level negotiations with footballers ending their contracts outside and inside of Barcelona. The likes of Gündoğan, Messi, Busquets, Gavi, and more are all in intense financial and relational navigation.

The weeks ahead are vital for the club, and both Cruyff and Alemany being gone or almost gone puts the club in a weird place.