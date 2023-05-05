Lionel Messi speaks out after being suspended by PSG for Saudi trip

Lionel Messi has issued a statement on Instagram after being hit with a two-week suspension by Paris Saint-Germain for a trip to Saudi Arabia.

The GOAT, who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, has explained why he took the trip and has apologised to the club and his team-mates.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Hello. Well, I wanted to make this video after everything that’s going on. First of all, I apologise again to my team-mates at the club,” he said on Instagram Stories. “I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously cancelled and I couldn’t go. “Once again, I apologise for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug.”

Speculation over Messi’s future has increased after news he’d been banned. The rumor mill is convinced this is the end for him at Paris and that he will leave.

Barcelona continue to be heavily linked with a deal, but speculation over a possible move to Saudi Arabia has also begun to heat up in recent days.