Aston Villa respond to rumors Mateu Alemany will arrive from Barcelona

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has responded to speculation that Mateu Alemany will move to the Premier League side after he leaves Barcelona this summer.

Emery didn’t want to say too much but seemed pretty happy about the idea of working with Alemany in the future.

“It’s not the moment to speak about some circumstances that could come here, about some expectation about who is coming here,” he told reporters. “When I was committed with the chairman Nassef and with Wes, we were speaking about the objective in our future we want to create. We want to strengthen our structure. To try to get another level going up with the team, with the players, with the structure we can create here. “And of course, Mateu Alemany is a person with experiences, he has worked at a high level and, if he’s coming here, because it is a possibility, it will be a very good opportunity to create a strong structure with him.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported it’s “just a matter of time” before Alemany heads to Villa Park after being offered a tasty deal by the Villans.