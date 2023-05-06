Barcelona reignite Juan Foyth interest, willing to include Nico Gonzalez in deal - report

Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in Villarreal defender Juan Foyth ahead of the summer transfer window.

There’s been plenty of speculation about whether Barca will or will not go for a right-back at the end of the season, but it’s clear Xavi does lack options in the position.

Diario AS are now reporting that Foyth is back on the table because Xavi is insisting the Catalans try to bring him in this summer.

Finances remain a problem which means that Barca are said to be willing to offer up Nico Gonzalez as part of the deal to try and get the price down.

Foyth has a release clause set at €54 million which is way out of Barca’s reach, but the hope is that using Nico could reduce the price by around €20m.

Nico’s been on loan this season at Valencia but missed a chunk of the campaign with a foot injury that saw him sidelined for a long spell.

The midfielder has made 21 appearances for Los Che, who have endured a difficult campaign and are facing a battle to stay in the Spanish top flight.