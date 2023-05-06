Barcelona’s Sergino Dest tipped to join Union Berlin on loan next season

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest is reportedly close to agreeing a loan move to join Bundesliga side Union Berlin next season.

The USMNT star is currently on a season-loan loan with AC Milan but it really hasn’t gone well for the defender in Italy.

Dest has made only made two Serie A starts for the Rossoneri and it seems there’s little chance they will take up the 20 million euro purchase option in his contract.

Yet Dest could be set for a new challenge in Germany. Mundo Deportivo are now reporting the American is closing in on a switch.

The deal apparently depends on the club securing Champions League football for next season, but the team are currently third in the table with just four games left to play.

Barcelona are said to “welcome” the move as Dest is not in Xavi’s plans for next season, despite the club’s lack of right-back options.