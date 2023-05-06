Leading the way in young talent - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona has more young players than any of the leaders in Europe's top five leagues

An inside look at Barca’s deal for Inigo Martinez - SPORT

Barça's sporting management, which until June 30 will still be led by Mateu Alemany, has been working for months on putting together the squad for next season. In this sense, weeks ago they closed the first reinforcement. It is Iñigo Martínez, who will arrive on a free transfer from Athletic.

Barcelona's loanees could be an extra 'palanca' - SPORT

FC Barcelona's sporting management needs to get money from the back of the sofa to strengthen Xavi Hernández's team and face all of next season's objectives with greater belief.

Lamine Yamal called up to the Barça Atlètic squad for first time - SPORT

Forward Lamine Yamal is one of the great novelties in Rafa Márquez's squad this weekend for Barça's Atletic's game against Eldense, where he could make his debut for the reserves after doing so with the first team last weekend.

"Vitor Roque better than Endrick... I recommend he joins Barcelona" - SPORT

Vitor Roque's future could be as a Barcelona player. It seems only a matter of time before the young Brazilian becomes the Catalan club's new striker, and his agent is heading in the same direction. André Cury did not hesitate to admit that "I recommend he goes there" in an interview with 'RAC 1'.

Aston Villa target spectacular deal for Ferran Torres and Vlahovic - SPORT

Aston Villa want to go big in the summer transfer market. After tying down the incorporation of Mateu Alemany to lead their sporting structure, the English club are already thinking about the preparation of the squad for next season. And, according to Marca, they are planning a spectacular operation with Ferran Torres and Dusan Vlahovic as protagonists.

What would a Neymar return to Barça from Paris Saint-Germain be like? - SPORT

In order to wipe the slate clean, according to reports from France, the team managed (for now) by Christophe Galtier would also like to get rid of the Brazilian. His performances have never been as expected in Paris since they made him the biggest signing in the history of football at €222 million back in the summer of 2017.

How Barcelona plan to cut €200 million in spending to sign Lionel Messi - SPORT

The Viability Plan that FC Barcelona have presented to Spain's Professional Football League (LFP) to be able to undertake the signing of Lionel Messi, as well as the rest of the operations that will allow the construction of a competitive squad for the next few seasons, inexorably involves reducing the club's expenses by a minimum of 200 million euros.

Carrasco's move from Atletico to Barcelona depends on Abde - SPORT

When Barcelona transferred Memphis Depay to Atlético Madrid in the last winter transfer window, the Blaugrana's sporting management took out an option to buy Yannick Carrasco for around 15 million euros.