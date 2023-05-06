Raphinha thinking about leaving Barcelona after just one season - report

Raphinha is reportedly thinking about leaving Barcelona in the summer after just one season at the club.

The Brazil international is one of several players who have been linked with an exit, as Barca need to raise income and cut costs in the summer.

Diario Sport reckon Raphinha is considering a move because he fears he won’t play regularly next season because of Ousmane Dembele.

The potential arrival of Lionel Messi is also in Raphinha’s thinking, as if the GOAT were to move back to Barcelona it would also mean more competition for places.

Raphinha is also concerned that if he loses prominence at Barcelona, he may also lose his place in the national team.

The report reckons there are already offers in for Raphinha from Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle are all thought to be keen on the forward who starred previously in the English top flight with Leeds United.

It was reported earlier this week that Newcastle have already made a verbal offer of 80 million euros from Newcastle for Raphinha.