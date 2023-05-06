Barcelona have ‘firm offer’ for Franck Kessie, hope to sell for €30m - report

Franck Kessie could be heading back to Serie A after just one season with Barcelona.

The Ivorian arrived on a free transfer from AC Milan but has struggled for game time in his debut campaign at the Camp Nou.

Kessie has only started five times in La Liga, although he’s made a further 19 appearances off the bench, and may be deemed surplus to requirements.

Diario AS reckon Barcelona already have a “firm offer” from Inter for Kessie and are hoping to sell the Ivorian for around 30 million euros.

Xavi is reportedly going to give Kessie the bad news at the end of the season but will make it clear he’s being sold purely for financial reasons.

Kessie has been regularly linked with a move away from Barcelona, but his agent has come out on a couple of occasions to deny the midfielder will leave.

Yet Barcelona need to make sales this summer and the club will be keen to shift players who are not featuring regularly under Xavi.