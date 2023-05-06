Lamine Yamal makes more history with Barcelona Atletic

Lamine Yamal made a bit more history with Barcelona on Saturday as he made his debut for Barcelona Atletic against Eldense.

The 15-year-old came off the bench in the second half of the game and is the youngest player to debut for the team at the age of 15 years, 9 months, and 21 days.

Barcelona Atletic went on to draw the game 2-2 after overcoming a poor start which saw them go 2-0 down in the first half.

Rafa Marquez’s side rallied in the second half to grab a point. Roberto Fernandez halved the deficit on the hour, before Luismi Cruz levelled five minutes later.

Yamal arrived within minutes of the equalizer as Barcelona went in search of a winner but the visitors couldn’t quite complete the perfect comeback.

The teenager’s outing is expected to be his last for Barcelona this season. Yamal will now link up with the Spain Under-17 team for European Championship duty.