Pep Guardiola discusses Ilkay Gundogan’s future amid Barcelona transfer rumors

Pep Guardiola has made it pretty clear he wants Ilkay Gundogan to continue at Manchester City amid continued speculation about the midfielder’s future.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the German who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Here’s what Pep’s had to say after seeing him score twice in a win over Leeds.

“It’s not necessary today for him to perform really well, score two goals to know exactly how I like this player how I enjoy all this time working with him and how I’d like to work with him in the future,” he said. “It’s not necessary that Gundo scores two incredible goals or how good he played today, reading the spaces. He has everything, incredible running in the final third, what a hungry midfielder, how intelligent, how good he is.”

Gundogan’s agent has spoken about his future recently and denied speculation the midfielder has already agreed a move to Barca, insisting he’s not yet made a decision on his future.