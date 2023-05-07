Rivaldo says Xavi can ‘get close to what Guardiola achieved’ at Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi is on the brink of the league title in his first full season at Barcelona since taking over as head coach.

The Catalans have been the best team in Spain but have struggled in the Champions League once again this season.

Former Barcelona forward Rivaldo has been talking about the team’s campaign and has been impressed by Xav and thinks he can go on to achieve more success at the club.

“Barcelona manager Xavi should be lauded for the job he has done in this troubled phase of the club, and it just shows his quality, as it is not easy to work with all this noise around the club,” he said. “Many say that he can follow in Pep Guardiola’s footsteps. We can see in Xavi’s methods of coaching and how his teams perform are like his former manager, so we can almost say that Xavi is a student of Guardiola. “However, we must note that Xavi does not have the same team that Guardiola had when he led Barcelona and yet Xavi has still managed to win an important title, even if he is not yet able to fight for the Champions League too. “Xavi has had a fantastic start to his Barcelona managerial career, and I believe he can get close to what Guardiola achieved when he eventually has the opportunity to coach the club in better conditions.” Source | Betfair

Barcelona are now just one win away from being crowned champions. However, if results go their way they could even clinch top spot before they kick off against Espanyol next time out.