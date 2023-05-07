Best defences of Europe in the 21st century, FC Barcelona and Chelsea head to head - FC Barcelona

The Blues had an incredible Premiership almost two decades ago, but the current Barça are headed to surpass them

Real Sociedad 2-5 Barça Women: No let up from the champions - FC Barcelona

Barça Women keep on winning in the Liga F with their latest win coming in the form of a 5-2 victory away from home at Real Sociedad. The league champions blitzed the Basque with four goals in an 11 minute spell in the first half to put the result beyond doubt by half time.

Eldense 2-2 Barça Atlètic: Comeback to remain unbeaten - FC Barcelona

The blaugranes were 2-0 down against the side in second place in the table but a fightback in the second half means they have gone 13 games without defeat

Lamine Yamal debuts for Barca Atletic after his first team bow - SPORT

Lamine Yamal's last week has been crazy. Exactly seven days after making his debut with the first team and playing the last few minutes of the Barça-Betis game, he has once again experienced a day he will never forget. This time it was Rafa Márquez who gave him the alternative in Barça Atlètic and the player from Mataró came on in the 66th minute against Eldense.

Mateu Alemany a step away from sealing Villa switch - SPORT

Alemany leaves the club on June 30, but according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, he is already close to signing his new contract with Aston Villa after having accepted all the clauses of the contract.

Trouble brewing over Yannick Carrasco Barca switch - SPORT

Barça are clear that Yannick Carrasco could be a good addition to the team's left wing, but the Belgian international will not come at any price. The Blaugrana club has the agreement of the player and is trying to lower the price of the 18 million euros purchase option, but Atletico Madrid will not budge and the situation is becoming entrenched with great anger from the Colchoneros.

Tottenham ask Barca the price of Franck Kessie - SPORT

Franck Kessie is one of the players chosen to leave Barça after June 30. The decision has been taken and will be communicated to the player once the league is won. The midfielder has given an acceptable performance and the club is happy with him, but the need is pressing. The club's objective is to close a direct sale and Tottenham have been asking for a price in the last few days.

Barcelona tell Andreas Christensen he is not transferrable - SPORT

The club is very clear that there are some untouchable players and Andreas Christensen is one of them. The sports department has already informed his entourage that the centre-back is non-transferable and that the idea in the short term is to extend his contract with Camp Nou until 2026.

Barcelona give the nod to Ansu Fati joining Wolves - SPORT

Barça and its sporting department are working hard to make a major sale before June 30. And today all efforts are focused on Ansu Fati. Wolverhampton's proposal, 30 million euros plus Rúben Neves, is liked at Barca and they are waiting for the player to define his position although Ansu is very reluctant to leave.

Raphinha considering moving to the Premier League - SPORT

The winger is considering a departure from Barça because he fears he will have far fewer quality minutes next season. The loss of a starring role would be due to the fact that Ousmane Dembele is Xavi's favourite for his natural position.