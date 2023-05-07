Lionel Messi wants to make Saudi move with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets - report

Lionel Messi could be set to link up with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets again but in Saudi Arabia rather than in Barcelona.

The GOAT has reportedly been offered a huge deal to move to the Middle East and wants his two former Barca team-mates to join him in the Saudi Pro League, according to Sport.

Busquets is also thought to have an offer on the table to move to Saudi, while Barcelona would like to get Jordi Alba off the wage bill for next season.

Sport reckon that moving to Saudi Arabia is now Messi’s most likely option but he doesn’t want to go alone, he wants to go with his two good friends.

Busquets and Alba are “aware of the plan and have been delighted to agree” as they will earn “three times what they earned in one year at Barça.”

The report makes it clear that a deal has not been agreed yet, but certainly seems to think it’s a possibility ahead of the summer window.

Busquets has said recently he’s almost made his mind up about his future, adding he’ll let Xavi know when he returns to training next week.