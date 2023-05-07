Barcelona are just one win away from clinching the league title this season but could also have other reasons to celebrate at the end of the campaign.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen looks destined to pick up the Zamora Trophy for the first time, while Robert Lewandowski is hoping to finish as La Liga’s top scorer.

The Poland international is on 19 goals, two ahead of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, with just five games to go for both players.

But how do their fixture lists compare?

Lewandowski will return to action next weekend against Espanyol and then faces Real Sociedad (at home), Real Valladolid (away), Mallorca (at home) before signing off the season away at Celta Vigo.

Benzema and Madrid still have to play Getafe (at home), Valencia (away), Rayo (at home), Sevilla (away) and Athletic Club (at home).

However, Los Blancos will also have to navigate two Champions League semi-final ties between Manchester City between now and the end of the campaign.

Lewandowski hasn’t been at his best since the World Cup but has scored twice in his last three games for Barca in wins over Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis.

It’s also worth noting that if Lewandowski finishes level on goals with Benzema then he also has the edge. Penalties won’t be counted in that case, and Lewandowski is yet to score from the spot in the league this season, while Benzema has netted six penalties.