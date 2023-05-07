Barcelona loanee Ez Abde sends out defiant message after Copa del Rey loss with Osasuna

Barcelona loanee Ez Abde sent out a pretty defiant message on social media after featuring in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Madrid.

Osasuna were beaten 2-1 in the final in Sevilla, with Abde playing 75 minutes of the match for Jagoba Arrasate’s side.

Abde took to Instagram after the defeat with the following message.

| Ez Abde on instagram.



"A wounded lion is more dangerous." pic.twitter.com/fwe0bIqt9C — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 7, 2023

Although the defeat is a blow, it’s still been a positive season for Abde with Osasuna. The winger’s featured regularly and played a key role in his team making it to the final against Madrid.

Speculation continues to rage over his future and whether he’ll get a chance at Barcelona next season once he returns.

You get the feeling that Barca may have a tough decision to make if any good offers arrive in the summer but must be tempted to keep hold of Abde due to their lack of options on the left of the attack.