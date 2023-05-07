Jorge Mendes discussing Cancelo loan with Barcelona - report

Jorge Mendes has been busy talking with Barcelona in recent weeks and another player who has been mentioned is Joao Cancelo.

Diario Sport reckon that Mendes has been thinking about a loan move to Barcelona with an option to buy in the summer transfer window.

Cancelo made a surprise move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City in January and has gone on to make 12 Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarians.

Bayern seem unlikely to sign Cancelo permanently in the summer which means he may be looking for another club for the 2023-24 season.

Barcelona are thought to be in the market for a new right-back which means Cancelo could be an option if the Catalans can make the numbers work.

Xavi’s side have been linked with several right-backs, including Juan Foyth, but do not look like having much cash to spend in the summer as things stand currently.